Chicago Butler escapes Chicago Comer in thin win 66-59

Chicago Butler posted a narrow 66-59 win over Chicago Comer at Chicago Butler College Prep on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago Comer and Chicago Butler faced off on February 12, 2022 at Chicago Butler College Prep. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Butler faced off against Chicago Johnson College Prep and Chicago Comer took on Chicago Noble on January 10 at Chicago Comer College Prep. For more, click here.
