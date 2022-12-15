Chicago Butler engineers impressive victory over Chicago ITW David Speer 66-25

Chicago Butler's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Chicago ITW David Speer 66-25 on December 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 6, Chicago Butler faced off against Chicago Comer and Chicago ITW David Speer took on Chicago Intrinsic on December 6 at Chicago ITW David Speer Academy. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.