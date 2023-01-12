 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Bulls College Prep tops Chicago Rowe-Clark 81-69

Chicago Bulls College Prep handed Chicago Rowe-Clark a tough 81-69 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 12.

Last season, Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago Rowe-Clark squared off with January 18, 2022 at Chicago Bulls College Prep last season. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 5, Chicago Bulls College Prep squared off with Chicago Crane in a basketball game. For results, click here.

