Chicago Bulls College Prep survives taut tilt with Chicago Comer 76-70

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Chicago Bulls College Prep did just enough to beat Chicago Comer 76-70 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 15.
In recent action on December 10, Chicago Bulls College Prep faced off against Chicago Payton and Chicago Comer took on Chicago Butler on December 6 at Chicago Comer College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
