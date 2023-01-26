Chicago Bulls College Prep staggers Chicago ITW David Speer with resounding performance 59-27

Chicago Bulls College Prep turned in a thorough domination of Chicago ITW David Speer 59-27 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 26.
Last season, Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago ITW David Speer squared off with January 13, 2022 at Chicago ITW David Speer Academy last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago ITW David Speer faced off against Chicago Steinmetz and Chicago Bulls College Prep took on Chicago Johnson College Prep on January 19 at Chicago Johnson College Prep. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.