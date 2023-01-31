Chicago Bulls College Prep slips past Chicago Butler 64-56

Yes, Chicago Bulls College Prep looked relaxed while edging Chicago Butler, but no autographs please after its 64-56 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on January 31.

The last time Chicago Butler and Chicago Bulls College Prep played in a 70-50 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Chicago Butler faced off against Chicago Noble . For results, click here. Chicago Bulls College Prep took on Chicago ITW David Speer on January 26 at Chicago ITW David Speer Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.