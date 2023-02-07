Chicago Bulls College Prep stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 64-40 win over Chicago UIC College Prep for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 7.

Last season, Chicago UIC College Prep and Chicago Bulls College Prep faced off on February 8, 2022 at Chicago Bulls College Prep. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Chicago UIC College Prep faced off against Chicago Senn . For results, click here. Chicago Bulls College Prep took on Chicago Butler on January 31 at Chicago Butler College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

