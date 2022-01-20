Chicago Bulls College Prep pours it on Chicago Johnson College Prep 70-48

Chicago Bulls College Prep didn't tinker around with Chicago Johnson College Prep. A 70-48 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Johnson College Prep faced off against Chicago Butler College Prep and Chicago Bulls College Prep took on Chicago ITW David Speer on January 13 at Chicago ITW David Speer Academy. For more, click here.
