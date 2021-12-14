 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Bulls College Prep outlasts Chicago DRW Trading College Prep 47-30

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Chicago Bulls College Prep blunted Chicago DRW Trading College Prep's plans 47-30 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 14.

In recent action on December 9, Chicago DRW Trading College Prep faced off against Chicago Rowe-Clark and Chicago Bulls College Prep took on Chicago Johnson College Prep on December 9 at Chicago Bulls College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News