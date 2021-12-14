Chicago Bulls College Prep outlasts Chicago DRW Trading College Prep 47-30

No quarter was granted as Chicago Bulls College Prep blunted Chicago DRW Trading College Prep's plans 47-30 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago DRW Trading College Prep faced off against Chicago Rowe-Clark and Chicago Bulls College Prep took on Chicago Johnson College Prep on December 9 at Chicago Bulls College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
