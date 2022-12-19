Chicago Bulls College Prep outlasts Chicago Butler 81-69

Chicago Bulls College Prep stretched out and finally snapped Chicago Butler to earn an 81-69 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 19.
Last season, Chicago Butler and Chicago Bulls College Prep faced off on February 1, 2022 at Chicago Bulls College Prep. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 13, Chicago Bulls College Prep faced off against Chicago ITW David Speer and Chicago Butler took on Chicago Comer on December 6 at Chicago Comer College Prep. Click here for a recap
