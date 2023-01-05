Chicago Bulls College Prep escapes Chicago Crane in thin win 52-43

Chicago Bulls College Prep poked just enough holes in Chicago Crane's defense to garner a taut, 52-43 victory on January 5 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 30, Chicago Bulls College Prep faced off against Oak Lawn Richards and Chicago Crane took on Chicago Jones on December 30 at Chicago Jones College Prep High School. For results, click here.
