Chicago Bulls College Prep denies Chicago Johnson College Prep's challenge 64-46

Chicago Bulls College Prep put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Chicago Johnson College Prep in a 64-46 decision on December 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago Johnson College Prep faced off on January 20, 2022 at Chicago Johnson College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 1, Chicago Bulls College Prep faced off against Chicago Rowe-Clark and Chicago Johnson College Prep took on Chicago Butler on December 1 at Chicago Butler College Prep. For more, click here.

