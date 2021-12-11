Chicago Brother Rice topples Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 57-51

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Brother Rice nabbed it to nudge past Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 57-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 3, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic faced off against Chicago Marist and Chicago Brother Rice took on Chicago Providence St Mel on December 3 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. For a full recap, click here.
Chicago Brother Rice fought to a 33-19 halftime margin at Chicago Heights Marian Catholic's expense.
The Crusaders fended off the Spartans' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.