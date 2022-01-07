Chicago Brother Rice survives taut tilt with Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 38-36

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago Brother Rice's locker room after Friday's 38-36 win against Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.
In recent action on December 29, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Peoria and Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep took on Lombard Montini on December 30 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.