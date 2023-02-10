Chicago Brother Rice fans held their breath in an uneasy 60-55 victory over Chicago DePaul College Prep in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

Chicago DePaul College Prep showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-9 advantage over Chicago Brother Rice as the first quarter ended.

The Crusaders' offense moved in front for a 25-23 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Chicago Brother Rice moved to a 42-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Crusaders outscored the Rams 18-17 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Chicago DePaul College Prep and Chicago Brother Rice played in a 49-39 game on February 8, 2022.

