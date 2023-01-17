Chicago Brother Rice stops Chicago Marist in snug affair 49-48

Chicago Brother Rice topped Chicago Marist 49-48 in a tough tilt in Illinois boys basketball action on January 17.
In recent action on January 10, Chicago Marist faced off against Chicago King and Chicago Brother Rice took on New Lenox Providence Catholic on January 10 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. For results, click here.
