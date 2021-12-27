Chicago Brother Rice rides to cruise control win over Mahomet-Seymour 68-38

Yes, Chicago Brother Rice looked superb in beating Mahomet-Seymour, but no autographs please after its 68-38 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.
Recently on December 17 , Chicago Brother Rice squared up on Oak Lawn Richards in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The Crusaders opened with a 14-4 advantage over the Bulldogs through the first quarter.
Chicago Brother Rice's shooting stomped on to a 34-14 lead over Mahomet-Seymour at the intermission.
Chicago Brother Rice's force showed as it carried a 53-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
