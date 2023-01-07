Chicago Brother Rice proves to be too much for Bolingbrook 73-61

Chicago Brother Rice collected a solid win over Bolingbrook in a 73-61 verdict in Illinois boys basketball action on January 7.
In recent action on December 29, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Peoria and Bolingbrook took on Chicago St. Ignatius on December 30 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.