Chicago Brother Rice produces precision performance against Oswego 59-36

Chicago Brother Rice earned its community's accolades after a 59-36 win over Oswego in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.

Chicago Brother Rice drew first blood by forging a 15-13 margin over Oswego after the first quarter.

The Crusaders registered a 27-24 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Chicago Brother Rice jumped to a 41-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Panthers 18-7 in the last stanza.

