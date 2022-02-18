Chicago Brother Rice paints near-perfect picture in win over Chicago Bogan 78-54

Yes, Chicago Brother Rice looked superb in beating Chicago Bogan, but no autographs please after its 78-54 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 11, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago Bogan took on Chicago Morgan Park on February 3 at Chicago Bogan High School. For a full recap, click here.
