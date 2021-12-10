Chicago Brother Rice overpowers Chicago St. Francis de Sales in thorough beating 66-23

Chicago Brother Rice left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Chicago St. Francis de Sales 66-23 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.
In recent action on December 3, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Chicago Providence St Mel and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Herscher on December 4 at Herscher High School. For a full recap, click here.
