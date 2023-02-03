Chicago Brother Rice found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Mt. Carmel 63-57 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Chicago Brother Rice opened with a 16-14 advantage over Chicago Mt. Carmel through the first quarter.

The Crusaders registered a 34-22 advantage at half over the Caravan.

Chicago Brother Rice darted to a 51-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Caravan enjoyed a 20-12 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago Brother Rice faced off on February 11, 2022 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Mt Carmel took on Oak Park Fenwick on January 27 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.