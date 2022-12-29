Chicago Brother Rice outlasts Peoria to earn OT victory 64-61

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Chicago Brother Rice could edge Peoria 64-61 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
Last season, Chicago Brother Rice and Peoria faced off on December 29, 2021 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 21, Peoria faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Chicago Brother Rice took on Chicago Leo on December 16 at Chicago Leo High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.