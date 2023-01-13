 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Brother Rice outlasts Oak Park Fenwick 54-40

  • 0

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Brother Rice trumped Oak Park Fenwick 54-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Chicago Brother Rice and Oak Park Fenwick faced off on January 25, 2022 at Oak Park Fenwick High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago Brother Rice took on Bolingbrook on January 7 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News