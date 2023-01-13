Chicago Brother Rice outlasts Oak Park Fenwick 54-40

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Brother Rice trumped Oak Park Fenwick 54-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Chicago Brother Rice and Oak Park Fenwick faced off on January 25, 2022 at Oak Park Fenwick High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago Brother Rice took on Bolingbrook on January 7 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.