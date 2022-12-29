Chicago Brother Rice mows down Rock Island 79-55

Chicago Brother Rice earned its community's accolades after a 79-55 win over Rock Island in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

Chicago Brother Rice jumped in front of Rock Island 34-20 to begin the second quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the half when the Rocks got within 34-21.

Chicago Brother Rice jumped to a 58-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-17 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.