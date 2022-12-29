 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Brother Rice mows down Rock Island 79-55

Chicago Brother Rice earned its community's accolades after a 79-55 win over Rock Island in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

Chicago Brother Rice jumped in front of Rock Island 34-20 to begin the second quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the half when the Rocks got within 34-21.

Chicago Brother Rice jumped to a 58-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-17 edge.

Recently on December 16, Chicago Brother Rice squared off with Chicago Leo in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

