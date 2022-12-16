 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Brother Rice mollywopps Chicago Leo 74-32

  • 0

Chicago Brother Rice's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 74-32 win over Chicago Leo on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Chicago Leo and Chicago Brother Rice faced off on February 4, 2022 at Chicago Leo High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 9, Chicago Leo faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius and Chicago Brother Rice took on Chicago St Rita on December 9 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coal City slips past Manteno 50-47

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Coal City had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Manteno 50-47 in I…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News