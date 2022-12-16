Chicago Brother Rice mollywopps Chicago Leo 74-32

Chicago Brother Rice's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 74-32 win over Chicago Leo on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
