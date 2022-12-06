Chicago Brother Rice mauls Chicago Providence St. Mel in strong effort 76-29

Chicago Brother Rice left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Chicago Providence St. Mel from start to finish for a 76-29 victory at Chicago Brother Rice High on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago Providence St Mel played in a 85-37 game on December 3, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
