Chicago Brother Rice knocks out victory on Burbank St. Laurence 68-53

Chicago Brother Rice charged Burbank St. Laurence and collected a 68-53 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Aurora Marmion and Burbank St Laurence took on Chicago De La Salle on January 21 at Chicago De La Salle. For more, click here.
