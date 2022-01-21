Chicago Brother Rice hustles by Aurora Marmion in victory 64-52

Chicago Brother Rice collected a 64-52 victory over Aurora Marmion at Aurora Marmion Academy on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
