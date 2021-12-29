Chicago Brother Rice edges Peoria in tough test 52-45

Chicago Brother Rice edged Peoria in a close 52-45 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
In recent action on December 17, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Oak Lawn Richards and Peoria took on Bartonville Limestone on December 14 at Peoria High School. For a full recap, click here.
Peoria authored a promising start, taking advantage of Chicago Brother Rice 17-16 at the end of the first quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Lions controlled the pace, taking a 25-18 lead into halftime.
The Lions enjoyed a 37-34 lead over the Crusaders to start the fourth quarter.
The Crusaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring 18-8 to finish the game in style.
