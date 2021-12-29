Chicago Brother Rice edges Peoria in tough test 52-45

Chicago Brother Rice edged Peoria in a close 52-45 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

Peoria authored a promising start, taking advantage of Chicago Brother Rice 17-16 at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Lions controlled the pace, taking a 25-18 lead into halftime.

The Lions enjoyed a 37-34 lead over the Crusaders to start the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring 18-8 to finish the game in style.

