Chicago Brother Rice earns narrow win over Oak Park Fenwick 54-51

Chicago Brother Rice didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Oak Park Fenwick 54-51 at Oak Park Fenwick High on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on January 15 , Chicago Brother Rice squared up on Romeoville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
