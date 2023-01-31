 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Brother Rice dismantles Chicago De La Salle 71-50

Chicago Brother Rice turned in a thorough domination of Chicago De La Salle 71-50 in Illinois boys basketball on January 31.

Last season, Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago De La Salle faced off on January 11, 2022 at Chicago De La Salle. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago Leo . For more, click here. Chicago Brother Rice took on Burbank St Laurence on January 24 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

