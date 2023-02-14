Chicago Brother Rice's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Chicago Bogan 80-51 on February 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago Bogan played in a 78-54 game on February 18, 2022. Click here for a recap.

