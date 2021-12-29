Chicago Brother Rice climbs out of hole to beat Chicago North Lawndale 72-42

Chicago Brother Rice overcame a first quarter deficit in a 72-42 win over Chicago North Lawndale in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

The Phoenix started on steady ground by forging a 13-5 lead over the Crusaders at the end of the first quarter.

Chicago North Lawndale constructed a bold start that built a 36-19 gap on Chicago Brother Rice heading into the locker room.

Chicago North Lawndale enjoyed a 51-32 lead over Chicago Brother Rice to start the fourth quarter.

