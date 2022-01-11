Chicago Brother Rice cancels check from Chicago De La Salle 72-61

Chicago Brother Rice trucked Chicago De La Salle on the road to a 72-61 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.

Chicago Brother Rice moved in front of Chicago De La Salle 18-9 to begin the second quarter.

Chicago Brother Rice's offense jumped to a 39-31 lead over Chicago De La Salle at the half.

The Crusaders and the Meteors were engaged in a modest affair at 58-48 as the fourth quarter started.

