Chicago Brooks College Prep turns out the lights on Effingham 67-42

Chicago Brooks College Prep handled Effingham 67-42 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
Chicago Brooks College Prep broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 57-31 lead over Effingham.
In recent action on December 23, Chicago Brooks College Prep faced off against Chicago Dunbar and Effingham took on Taylorville on December 21 at Taylorville High School. For more, click here.
