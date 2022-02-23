Chicago Brooks College Prep tops Evergreen Park 71-53

Riding a wave of production, Chicago Brooks College Prep dunked Evergreen Park 71-53 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.
In recent action on February 14, Evergreen Park faced off against Chicago Bogan and Chicago Brooks College Prep took on Chicago Schurz on February 10 at Chicago Schurz High School. For a full recap, click here.
Chicago Brooks College Prep broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-41 lead over Evergreen Park.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.