 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Brooks College Prep topples Chicago Phillips 53-48

  • 0

Chicago Brooks College Prep found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Phillips 53-48 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 13, Chicago Brooks College Prep faced off against Chicago Bogan and Chicago Phillips took on Chicago Corliss on January 13 at Chicago Phillips Academy High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News