Chicago Brooks College Prep tackles Chicago Corliss 79-59

Chicago Brooks College Prep swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Chicago Corliss 79-59 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 25, Chicago Corliss faced off against Chicago Curie and Chicago Brooks College Prep took on Chicago Perspectives Co-Op on January 29 at Chicago Perspectives Co-Op. Click here for a recap
