 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Brooks College Prep collects skin-tight win against Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 53-46

  • 0

Chicago Brooks College Prep broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 53-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 23 , Chicago Brooks College Prep squared up on Chicago Dunbar in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Eagles registered a 28-21 advantage at halftime over the Griffins.

The Eagles darted in front of the Griffins 41-32 going into the fourth quarter.

Chicago Brooks College Prep withstood Frankfort Lincoln-Way East's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News