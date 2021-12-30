Chicago Brooks College Prep collects skin-tight win against Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 53-46

Chicago Brooks College Prep broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 53-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Eagles registered a 28-21 advantage at halftime over the Griffins.

The Eagles darted in front of the Griffins 41-32 going into the fourth quarter.

Chicago Brooks College Prep withstood Frankfort Lincoln-Way East's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

