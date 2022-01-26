Chicago Brooks College Prep clips Chicago ICS-Longwood in tight victory 62-56

Chicago Brooks College Prep knocked off Chicago ICS-Longwood 62-56 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 26.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Brooks College Prep faced off against Chicago Morgan Park and Chicago ICS-Longwood took on Chicago Curie on January 20 at Chicago Curie High School. For a full recap, click here.
