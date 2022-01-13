Chicago Bowen's convoy passes Chicago Hirsch 38-19

Chicago Bowen tipped and eventually toppled Chicago Hirsch 38-19 at Chicago Hirsch High on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on January 3 , Chicago Bowen squared up on Chicago Phoenix Military in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
