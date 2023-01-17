 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Bowen staggers Chicago Military with resounding performance 83-24

Chicago Bowen played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Chicago Military during an 83-24 beating on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Chicago Bowen and Chicago Military squared off with January 18, 2022 at Chicago Bowen High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 12, Chicago Military faced off against Chicago Carver and Chicago Bowen took on Chicago Hirsch on January 12 at Chicago Bowen High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

