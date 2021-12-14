Chicago Bowen staggers Chicago Air Force with punishing performance 68-20

Chicago Bowen left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Chicago Air Force 68-20 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Air Force faced off against Chicago Hirsch and Chicago Bowen took on Chicago UCCS Woodlawn on December 9 at Chicago UCCS Woodlawn. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.