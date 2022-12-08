Chicago Bowen rains down on Chicago G. Washington 50-34

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Chicago Bowen will take its 50-34 victory over Chicago G. Washington at Chicago George Washington High on December 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 1, Chicago G. Washington faced off against Chicago Excel Academy of South Shore and Chicago Bowen took on Chicago Carver on December 1 at Chicago Bowen High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.