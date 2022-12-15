Chicago Bowen overcomes Chicago Goode in seat-squirming affair 50-42

Chicago Bowen topped Chicago Goode 50-42 in a tough tilt during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Chicago Bowen and Chicago Goode faced off on January 21, 2022 at Chicago Bowen High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Chicago Goode faced off against Chicago Excel Academy of South Shore and Chicago Bowen took on Milwaukee Bradley Tech on December 10 at Chicago Bowen High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
