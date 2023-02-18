Chicago Bowen notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Excel Academy of South Shore 54-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 18.

Last season, Chicago Bowen and Chicago Excel Academy of South Shore faced off on Jan. 25, 2022 at Chicago Bowen High School. For results, click here.

Recently on Feb. 10, Chicago Bowen squared off with Chicago Baker College Prep in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.