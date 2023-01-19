Chicago Bowen nets nifty victory over Chicago EPIC 51-44

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Chicago Bowen nipped Chicago EPIC 51-44 in Illinois boys basketball on January 19.
The last time Chicago EPIC and Chicago Bowen played in a 59-54 game on January 20, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Bowen faced off against Chicago Hirsch and Chicago EPIC took on Chicago Catalyst-Maria on January 10 at Chicago EPIC Academy. Click here for a recap.
