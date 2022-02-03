Chicago Bowen dismantles Chicago Alcott in convincing manner 77-36

Yes, Chicago Bowen looked superb in beating Chicago Alcott, but no autographs please after its 77-36 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.
In recent action on January 28, Chicago Bowen faced off against Chicago Julian and Chicago Alcott took on Chicago Roosevelt on January 24 at Chicago Roosevelt High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.