Chicago Bowen blitzes Chicago Air Force in dominating victory 71-20

Chicago Bowen left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Chicago Air Force from start to finish for a 71-20 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Chicago Bowen and Chicago Air Force faced off on December 14, 2021 at Chicago Air Force Academy High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Chicago Bowen faced off against Chicago Carver and Chicago Air Force took on Chicago Hirsch on December 1 at Chicago Air Force Academy High School. Click here for a recap
